Bundesliga Leaders Bayern Munich Slump To 4-2 Defeat At Bochum | Football News

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich stated his facet must query their mentality after they slumped to a shock 4-2 defeat at Bundesliga minnows Bochum forward of Wednesday’s Champions League conflict with Red Bull Salzburg. Bayern conceded 4 objectives within the first half for the primary time in a Bundesliga match since 1975 as promoted facet Bochum rampaged to a shocking win, leaving the perennial champions surprised. “This was our worst performance of the season. We need to ask ourselves whether this is the mentality which Bayern Munich embodies,” a dejected Kimmich instructed Sky.

“Luckily it’s happened in a Bundesliga match this time, but we have a Champions League game on Wednesday,” he added.

Bayern had not misplaced to Bochum since 2004 forward of this recreation, and beat them 7-0 when the 2 groups final met in September.

When Robert Lewandowski bundled within the opener for Bayern on 9 minutes, it appeared like it might be a standard afternoon for the perennial champions.

But Bochum equalised rapidly by way of Christopher Antwi-Adjei, earlier than taking management in a frenzied 10 minutes earlier than the break.

Juergen Locadia gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot after a Dayot Upamecano handball, and an unsettled Bayern wilted beneath strain.

Cristian Gamboa smashed the ball into the highest nook from the sting of the world two minutes later, earlier than Holtmann curled in one other good long-range effort on the stroke of half-time.

Lewandowski pulled a purpose again within the second half, however it was too little for Bayern to keep away from a fourth league defeat of the season.

After every week through which German soccer was discussing the thought of a brand new play-off format to fight Bayern’s relentless dominance, just lately promoted Bochum delivered a brutal reminder that the champions are usually not unbeatable.

Yet Bayern stay 9 factors clear on the high of the desk in a single day, forward of Borussia Dortmund’s journey to Union Berlin on Sunday.

Fuerth seize uncommon win

Elsewhere, struggling giants Wolfsburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach each pulled away from the relegation zone with well timed wins.

Wolfsburg beat former coach Oliver Glasner with a 2-0 win at Eintracht Frankfurt, a Max Kruse penalty and a late purpose from Dodi Lukebakio handing them a second successive win.

Manu Kone and Jonas Hofmann gave Gladbach a cushty lead, earlier than Iago pulled a purpose again for fellow strugglers Augsburg.

Ramy Bensebaini restored the two-goal lead earlier than Alfred Finnbogason snatched a late comfort purpose.

Bottom membership Greuther Fuerth gave themselves hope within the relegation combat with solely their third win of the season in opposition to Hertha Berlin.

Branimir Hrgota opened the scoring after simply 27 seconds and doubled the lead with a second-half penalty earlier than Hertha’s Linus Gechter scored his first Bundesliga purpose late on.

Freiburg leapfrogged Union Berlin into sixth with a 1-1 draw at residence to Mainz, substitute Nils Petersen cancelling out Alexander Hack’s first-half opener.