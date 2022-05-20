Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund sack Rose

Borussia Dortmund have sacked Marco Rose following what the Bundesliga membership referred to as an “unsatisfactory” season.

“After a season that was unsatisfactory for various reasons, we were forced to conclude that we did not achieve the maximum possible in many areas,” mentioned Dortmund chief government Hans-Joachim Watzke on Friday.

Dortmund got here second behind Bayern Munich within the Bundesliga, however by no means threatened an actual title problem, and dissatisfied with early exits within the Champions League, Europa League and German Cup.

Rose mentioned he thought he was on the fitting path however acknowledged that others weren’t satisfied.

“During our discussion, I developed the impression there was no longer a 100% conviction among all those responsible,” Rose mentioned. “We therefore ultimately decided together to end the cooperation.”

Dortmund technical director Edin Terzic, who was coach on an interim foundation earlier than Rose took over, might return to his earlier place. Terzic helped Dortmund win the German Cup final yr earlier than he made method for Rose’s arrival from Borussia Monchengladbach.