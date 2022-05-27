‘Bungee jumping for intellectuals’: Antony Green on elections and what he’s doing next
It was an election in contrast to some other. The nearest comparability was the Queensland election in 1998 when One Nation shocked with its robust efficiency, says Antony Green, the ABC’s election guru.
He would know, too. Green’s formal title is chief election analyst for the Australian Broadcasting Commission. A much-loved fixture of the ABC’s election protection, this was Green’s twelfth federal election; he has executed about 90 state, territory and federal elections in complete.
“I describe it as bungee jumping for intellectuals – you leap into the void via data feed,” he says. “For me, the terror is that something goes wrong with the data feed, or that I’ve got something wrong with the set-up; that always bothers me.”
He is barely exhausted after we converse, a few days after the election. Remarkably, straight after the tv broadcast – an virtually six-hour stint involving fixed on-air knowledge evaluation – he had one glass of wine after which went again to work. He needed to reconfigure the ABC’s laptop system with the post-election feed and didn’t go away till 4am.
Earlier within the night, Green had a second of deja vu trying on the rely. “About 7.30-7.40pm, I had the same feeling as in 2019 – the results weren’t looking like the polls. The Labor vote was down, the Liberal vote was up a bit. I thought, ‘have the polls got it wrong again?’”
Looking again, he admits: “We probably should have said earlier on the night that the government couldn’t win.
“In saying that, it was terribly unclear how Labor could govern – it was just looking incredibly messy. As I now look back, you can see that the regional and rural vote did not swing like the cities. The picture became clearer once we had a handle on the cities, and the picture became very clear once Western Australia came in.”
At 62, Green says he would possibly slowly transfer out of the on-air position within the subsequent few years. “The level of analysis I am doing while on camera is getting a little difficult to do,” he says. “We’ve become much quicker at deciding to get figures and get to air. To be relevant with the numbers all the time, you have to be quite edgy.”