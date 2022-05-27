‘Bungee jumping for intellectuals’: Antony Green on elections and what he’s doing next

It was an election in contrast to some other. The nearest comparability was the Queensland election in 1998 when One Nation shocked with its robust efficiency, says Antony Green, the ABC’s election guru.

Antony Green, the ABC’s election analyst. Credit:ABC

He would know, too. Green’s formal title is chief election analyst for the Australian Broadcasting Commission. A much-loved fixture of the ABC’s election protection, this was Green’s twelfth federal election; he has executed about 90 state, territory and federal elections in complete.

“I describe it as bungee jumping for intellectuals – you leap into the void via data feed,” he says. “For me, the terror is that something goes wrong with the data feed, or that I’ve got something wrong with the set-up; that always bothers me.”

He is barely exhausted after we converse, a few days after the election. Remarkably, straight after the tv broadcast – an virtually six-hour stint involving fixed on-air knowledge evaluation – he had one glass of wine after which went again to work. He needed to reconfigure the ABC’s laptop system with the post-election feed and didn’t go away till 4am.