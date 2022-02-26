Bunnings offering surprising free service

The ironmongery shop has launched a brand new service that removes an merchandise that almost all of us don’t have any clue what to do with.

They’re an merchandise most of us don’t know what to do with after we’ve used them.

Household batteries can’t be recycled through kerbside recycle bins and as an alternative have to go to a specialist battery recycling centre.

But Bunnings shops at the moment are providing free battery recycling drop-off bins, first rolling out the service late final 12 months.

Recycling batteries prevents used batteries from changing into a hearth hazard and stops poisonous chemical substances in some from leaking and inflicting hurt.

Sustainability advocate and journalist Lottie Dalziel shared a video on TikTok about how the service labored.

“So here’s just another reason to visit Bunnings, they are now offering battery recycling at every single store,” she mentioned within the video.

“This is not just for household batteries but also power tools as well.”

By profiting from Bunnings battery recycling program, she mentioned 95 per cent of the battery elements may be reused.

The program was praised by prospects who mentioned it was “excellent news”.

“Didn’t know that; that’s awesome!” one particular person commented on the video.

“I have a drawer full of batteries as I’ve never know what to do with them and didn’t want to put it in recycling or rubbish for landfill,” one other wrote.

“Officeworks do it as well,” one particular person wrote.

Bunnings launched the battery recycling program in November final 12 months following a trial in Victorian shops.

The bins at the moment are obtainable in any respect Bunnings shops, making it the biggest nationwide battery recycling program.

Envirostream Australia is managing the gathering and recycling of batteries, which is anticipated to recycle 240,000kg price of batteries within the first 12 months alone.

Bunnings director of merchandise Jen Tucker mentioned this system was about buyer comfort and lowering the environmental impacts of the merchandise they promote.

“We sell a wide range of batteries, from household to power tool batteries, and this initiative delivers a ‘full circle’ battery recycling program that will keep harmful materials out of the environment and recover valuable resources that can be infinitely recycled,” she mentioned.

“This program is particularly helpful for our trade and DIY customers, with the collection units being purposely designed to also receive power tool batteries.”

A Bunnings spokeswoman informed information.com.au this system had been “really positively received by customers”.

“We are seeing great uptake from our trade customers dropping off power tool batteries, as well as our retail customers with household batteries,” they mentioned.

For extra details about Bunnings battery program visit the website.