Burglar ran knife across victim’s breasts

A person who broke into a girl’s home and pushed her on a mattress earlier than operating a knife throughout her breasts and pouring an unknown substance on her naked buttocks will spend years behind bars.

Takavaha Leveni, 37, had been launched on bail simply days earlier when he pressured his approach into his sufferer’s Footscray house in February 2020 earlier than assaulting her.

The courtroom was instructed the girl thought she was going to die when Leveni lined her head with a doona and pushed her onto the mattress.

He flipped her over so she was laying on her abdomen, pulled off her underwear and poured an unknown substance over her naked buttocks.

The lady thought it smelt like methylated spirits and that Leveni was going to set her on fireplace, the courtroom was instructed.

Judge Scott Johns stated the girl believed Leveni was going to rape her when he held a knife to her throat earlier than operating it over her breasts.

“You told her, ‘Don’t look and don’t move’,” Judge Johns stated.

Leveni additionally positioned his fingers down her pants and rubbed himself in opposition to her earlier than fleeing the scene with a cell phone, pockets and passport.

He then used the girl’s financial institution card to withdraw cash at an ATM.

Just a number of hours later, Leveni additionally tried to interrupt into a close-by condo the place a girl, who was six months pregnant, was sleeping.

Camera Icon Takavaha Leveni was sentenced to a most of eight-and-a-half years behind bars. Victoria Police Credit: Supplied

But she woke when he heard a noise exterior her window simply earlier than 9am. When she requested who was there he fled down the driveway.

Leveni was captured on CCTV footage.

Police then launched a seek for the accused who remained on the run for nearly per week earlier than he was arrested.

Leveni was charged with a number of offences however solely pleaded responsible to 2 counts of aggravated housebreaking and one rely every of tried housebreaking and theft.

He denied the sexual assaults and selected to go to trial.

A jury discovered him responsible of 4 counts of sexual assault and one rely of assault.

The courtroom was instructed that Leveni was on bail on the time of his crime spree.

He additionally instructed police he had taken the celebration drug GHB within the lead-up to the ordeal and couldn’t bear in mind it.

“Your victim feared for her life,” Judge Johns instructed the courtroom.

“She feared she would be raped. She feared she would be set alight.

“She’s been left anxious and fearful and her confidence is shaken.”

Leveni was sentenced to eight years and 6 months behind bars with a non-parole interval of 5 years and three months.

He has already served nearly two years of pre-sentence detention.

Domestic Violence helplines