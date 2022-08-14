Burglars crash car into Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills, police say

A gaggle of individuals drove a automotive via the entrance door of a Neiman Marcus in Beverly Hills early Saturday to steal merchandise from the high-end retailer, police mentioned.

The housebreaking befell round 4:45 a.m. on the retailer at Wilshire Boulevard and Roxbury Drive, in keeping with the Beverly Hills Police Department. The suspects made off with undisclosed gadgets, doubtlessly purses, police mentioned.

Police described the automobile used within the crime as a dark-colored Chevrolet sedan that was registered in Inglewood.

The housebreaking comes months after a series of smash-and-grabs and follow-home robberies in upscale parts of Los Angeles gained widespread attention, though the brazen crimes make up solely a fraction of town’s burglaries and robberies.