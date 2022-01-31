Burkina court suspends Thomas Sankara murder trial following coup | News24

Captain Thomas Sankara, President of Burkina Faso offers a press convention, 02 September 1986, throughout a non-aligned summit in Harare.

An extended-awaited trial in Burkina Faso over the 1987 assassination of revolutionary chief Thomas Sankara is being suspended till “the restoration of the constitution”, a court docket stated Monday, every week after a army coup.

The trial of Sankara’s alleged killers was to renew at a army court docket within the capital Ouagadougou on Monday.

But Judge Urbain Meda introduced the listening to was suspended and advised events “to remain alert for the resumption, which will be after the restoration of the constitution”.

He made the announcement after civil events within the case referred to as for a suspension pending “judicial normalisation” by Burkina’s new ruling junta.

The trial opened final October and has been carefully adopted by the Burkinabe public.

Revered amongst African radicals, Sankara was a military captain aged simply 33 when he got here to energy in a coup in 1983.

He and 12 of his colleagues have been gunned down by a success squad on 15 October 1987, at a gathering of the ruling National Revolutionary Council.

Their assassination coincided with a coup that introduced Sankara’s erstwhile comrade-in-arms, Blaise Compaore, to energy.

Fourteen defendants are on trial, two of them in absentia, together with Compaore.

On January 24, mutinous troopers overthrew Compaore’s elected successor, Roch Marc Christian Kabore, amid rising public anger at his failure to stem a bloody jihadist insurgency