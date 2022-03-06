Burkina Faso appoints interim government after January coup | News24

Burkina Faso’s interim president Paul-Henri Damiba has accepted a brand new authorities that features the identical defence minister as served below former president Roch Kabore earlier than his ouster in a navy coup, an official decree confirmed on Saturday.

Damiba was inaugurated on Wednesday as transitional president for 3 years, after main a bunch of officers to oust Kabore in January. They stated they had been motivated by frustration about mounting violence by Islamist militants.

The new authorities of 25 ministers consists of Defence Minister General Barthelemy Simpore, who has retained the place he held below Kabore, based on the decree.

The appointment of economist Albert Ouedraogo because the West African nation’s transitional prime minister was introduced on Thursday.

Burkina Faso’s navy coup was the fourth in West Africa in 18 months, following two in Mali and one in Guinea, after a interval of democracy that had raised hopes the area might shed its status because the continent’s ‘coup belt.’

The new authorities should attempt to include the violent Islamist insurgency that has overrun swathes of Burkinabe territory and drained scarce nationwide sources.

