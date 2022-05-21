Burkina Faso army says five soldiers, 30 ‘terrorists’ killed in attack

Five troopers and 30 “terrorists” had been killed in combating in northern Burkina Faso after the suspected extremists attacked a navy base in giant numbers on Saturday, the military mentioned.

Troops in Bourzanga, a city within the northern area which has been bearing the brunt of an extremist revolt, “vigorously retaliated against an attack on its base on Saturday,” the military mentioned in a press release.

The attackers had been “terrorists who came in very large numbers” and closely armed, the assertion added.

Five troopers had been killed within the combating and 10 others had been injured.

“The provisional toll is at least 30 terrorists killed,” with others wounded, the navy headquarters mentioned, stressing that the enemy “had to retreat in the face of the firepower” of the troops on the bottom and the intervention of the air pressure.

Some of the attackers merged with the civilian inhabitants to flee the navy, abandoning weapons, bikes and communications tools.

Burkina Faso troops additionally seized an armored automobile and armed pickup vans utilized by the attackers, based on the assertion.

Burkina Faso has been battered by extremist raids since 2015, with actions linked to al-Qaeda and ISIS terror group.

More than 2,000 individuals have been killed and 1.8 million displaced.

On Thursday, 11 soldiers were killed in a suspected extremist assault in jap Burkina Faso.

The new head of state, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, says he has made the safety disaster his “priority.”

Damiba overthrew elected president Roch Marc Christian Kabore in January, accusing him of being ineffective within the face of extremist violence.

After a relative lull when Damiba took energy, a surge in assaults has claimed virtually 200 lives.