Burkina Faso army says it has deposed president, suspended constitution

Burkina Faso’s military mentioned on Monday it had ousted President Roch Kabore, suspended the structure, dissolved the federal government and the nationwide meeting, and closed the borders.

The announcement, signed by Lieutenant Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba and browse by one other officer on state tv, mentioned the takeover had been carried out with out violence and that these detained had been at a safe location.

The assertion was made within the title of a beforehand extraordinary entity, the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration or MPSR, its French language acronym.

“MPSR, which includes all sections of the army, has decided to end President Kabore’s post today,” it mentioned.

It cited the deterioration of the safety state of affairs and what it described as Kabore’s incapacity to unite the nation and successfully reply to the challenges it faces.

The military broadcast got here after two days of confusion and concern within the capital Ouagadougou, the place heavy gunfire erupted at military camps on Sunday, with troopers demanding extra assist for his or her battle towards militants.

Kabore’s whereabouts had been unknown on Monday after heavy gunfire was heard within the space round his residence in a single day.

Earlier, Kabore’s celebration mentioned he had survived an assassination try, however gave no particulars.

Before the military assertion, the African Union and the West African bloc ECOWAS each condemned what they referred to as an tried coup in Burkina Faso, saying they held the navy answerable for Kabore’s security.

