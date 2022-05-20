Eleven troopers and 15 gunmen have been killed in a suspected extremist assault in japanese Burkina Faso, the military mentioned.

On Thursday, safety and native sources gave a provisional toll of seven troopers killed in an assault on a navy unit, whereas a separate assault on a bus left one civilian lifeless.

But in a press release launched in a single day, the navy chief of workers mentioned that 11 troops had been killed.

“A complex attack — shells fired, followed by direct fire on the base” in Madjoari within the Kompienga province, it mentioned in a press release.

“Eleven soldiers lost their lives… (and) at least 20” wounded, it mentioned.

Army warplanes helped to “neutralise at least 15 terrorists who were trying to escape after the attack,” it said.

On Saturday, around 40 people – many of them civilian volunteers with the army – were killed in three suspected extremist attacks in the same regions.

The new head of state, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba, says he has made the security crisis his “priority”.

Damiba overthrew elected president Roch Marc Christian Kabore in January, accusing him of being ineffective in the face of extremist violence.

After a relative lull when Damiba took power, a surge in attacks has claimed almost 200 lives.

In early April, Damiba announced the creation of local committees to try to engage with extremist groups and curb the violence.

