Burkina Faso’s ex-president Compaore handed life sentence in absentia over Sankara murder | CNN



Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Reuters

—



Burkina Faso’s former president Blaise Compaore was sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment for complicity within the 1987 murder of his predecessor Thomas Sankara in a coup, a army tribunal dominated on Wednesday.

The charismatic Marxist revolutionary Sankara was gunned down within the West African nation’s capital Ouagadougou on the age of 37, 4 years after he took energy in a earlier putsch.

Two of Compaore’s former prime associates, Hyacinthe Kafando and Gilbert Diendere, had been additionally sentenced to life imprisonment.

All three have beforehand denied involvement in Sankara’s demise together with 11 different defendants accused of involvement within the plot. Three of the 11 had been declared harmless and the remainder obtained jail phrases of between three and 20 years.

Compaore was discovered responsible of an assault on state safety, complicity in homicide and concealment of a corpse, the tribunal stated in its ruling.

He went on to rule for 27 years earlier than being ousted in another coup in 2014 and fleeing to Ivory Coast, the place he’s nonetheless believed to reside.

Sankara, who gained a repute as Africa’s “Che Guevara,” took energy on a promise to thwart corruption and post-colonial influences, denouncing overseas support as a management mechanism.

He rolled out mass vaccination towards polio, banned feminine circumcision and polygamy, and was one of many first African leaders to publicly acknowledge the rising AIDS epidemic as a risk for the continent.

A former fighter pilot, Sankara gained public assist within the impoverished nation by promoting a authorities fleet of Mercedes, reducing the pay of well-off public servants and forbidding firstclass state journey.

He minimize his personal wage, refused to work with air con and jogged by Ouagadougou unaccompanied.

Critics say his reforms curtailed freedoms and did little to counterpoint unusual folks. But admiration stays and justice has been long-awaited by Sankara’s household and supporters.

“I think Burkinabe know now who Thomas Sankara was … what he wanted and what those who assassinated him wanted too,” stated Sankara’s widow, Mariam Sankara, talking on the courthouse.

A procession and gathering are deliberate later within the day on the spot Sankara was shot, the place a statue of him now stands.

“Today I am very proud to see the culmination of a legal battle of almost 30 years, proud to have a country where justice works,” stated Guy Herve Kam, a lawyer for Sankara’s household.