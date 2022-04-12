Burleanu re-elected in Romania | Inside UEFA

The 37-year-old European member of the FIFA Council was elected unopposed on the FRF’s common meeting on the Bucharest Arena Națională.

The son of a former footballer – his father Gheorghe Burleanu made greater than 350 Romanian top-flight appearances – Burleanu, the primary Romanian to be elected to the FIFA Council because the FRF joined the world physique in 1923, appeared again at eight years of accomplishment since he turned FRF president in 2014.

“In this particular 12 months of 2022, once we have a good time 100 years of existence of the Romanian nationwide staff,” he stated, “we don’t need to feel ashamed to speak about our achievements and to emphasise all that we did and do together.”

Strong and stable FA

Burleanu spoke of his vision at the time to modernise and develop Romanian football and make the FRF a strong association. He expressed satisfaction that the FA had achieved this aim, while also gaining financial stability. “The FRF has imposed itself as a relevant social partner,” he mirrored, “and also as a very good and reliable one in terms of business.”

The FRF president introduced spectacular figures – for instance, 56 competitions now organised in any respect ranges by the affiliation in contrast with 21 in 2014, and a large leap within the variety of women and girls enjoying soccer: 66,000 in contrast with simply 330 eight years in the past.

‘Creating a better football’

Development methods are being pursued in areas equivalent to futsal, social accountability and grassroots soccer. “Our mission is to create a better football for those who will come after us,” stated Burleanu. “We will continue to defend and to maintain, together with UEFA and all our international partners, the European sports model.”

“We will work hard in order to keep our role, to be the strongest Romanian sports organisation, to do our best for Romania and to prove that we are a reliable and competent partner at international level.”