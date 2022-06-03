BurLEZque dazzles in the SW

Sex, empowerment and celebration: that’s all you’ll want to find out about BurLEZque, the vivacious burlesque efficiency that took Esplanade Hotel by storm final weekend.

Back for one more profitable yr at Busselton Performing Arts Festival, the BurLEZque babes introduced one more personable present to the South West, celebrating identification and self love by way of a queer lens.

The dynamic troop consists of Perth abilities Veruca Sour, The Moesha, Polly St Pearl and Fae Salem, joined by bombshell host Ginger Laminge, who guides audiences by way of the colorful acts, sparing no expense on soiled humour.

Featuring a smorgasboard of routines, every act introduced their very own distinctive flavour to the stage, a private spotlight for this reviewer being the sensual and poignant duo of Salem and St Pearl.

While the opening night time crowd admittedly required some encouragement to settle into the character of the efficiency, that didn’t cease the vitality from hitting 110 per cent, making it clear the women are effectively skilled of their craft.

From the sultry blues of the opening act to the dazzling, ethereal, upbeat funk, and the downright hilarious, this can be a present that boasts one thing for everybody and leaves audiences feeling sturdy, assured and horny in themselves.

A well-liked artwork type within the metro space, it’s nice to see burlesque not solely being dropped at the South West, however of such a excessive calibre.

It’s straightforward to know why BurLEZque is a BPAF common and I look ahead to seeing what they convey again subsequent yr as a result of every time proves higher than the final.