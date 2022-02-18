‘Burning’ to return, crowds flood back as live music venues cut loose

“Generally speaking our highest capacity at the venue was about 60 to 70 people, now that we have the dance floor we’re expecting about 150 through the doors tonight,” he stated. People have been already streaming again in as Eugene Hamilton & The Money ready to kick off their present about 8.30pm. “It’s exciting to have the venue at full swing again,” Mr Shepherd stated. “Having the dance floor back brings up the energy in the bar.” It was an identical scenario at Benjys Karaoke Bar in Brunswick East. Co-owner Jazz Bir stated he cracked open a bottle of champagne when he heard the information indoor dance flooring might reopen from Friday. “I couldn’t care less what time it was,” he stated.

For two years now, Benjys – a rainbow-splattered venue on Lygon Street – has been in limbo, and Mr Bir, together with co-owner Tim Firth, questioned if they might make it out the opposite aspect. “We were closed for over 10 months and then in and out of restrictions; singing off, singing on, dancing on, dancing off,” he stated. Benjys Karaoke Bar co-owners Jazz Bir and Tim Firth, who’re celebrating the return of indoor dance flooring. Credit:Justin McManus “Because of the dancing, it brought our business probably down to about 20 per cent [of normal levels]. We were closing early and, obviously, this time, there were no government bailouts; still full rents, full everything. “There have been moments throughout the past two years that we have thought of closing because we just couldn’t make ends meet, and we were working to keep the business going.”

With indoor dance floors reopening at 6pm on Friday, although, and density limits off at hospitality and leisure venues, Mr Bir stated Benjys deliberate to deliver out the dancing-themed “bangers” once they opened at 8pm. They spent a big a part of the day establishing, revelling in dragging tables from the house. “[We’ll play songs like] Let’s Dance by David Bowie and Dancing Queen … all of those,” he stated. “The singing and the dancing – it’s just joyous for us.” The Carlton Club capabilities supervisor Nina Pasqua stated she was ecstatic to see dance flooring reopening, with a lot of the four-storey venue unable for use all through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loading “[On] Friday and Saturday nights, that’s really why young people come here; to listen to our DJs, and to party and dance,” she stated. “God, we were so excited [when we heard the restrictions were easing]. “Some big parties that I’ve had organised with promoters, we just keep cancelling every month … so yesterday, I was able to contact some of them and say, ‘yay, we can do our big parties again’.” Both Mr Bir and Ms Pasqua have been looking forward to indoor masks guidelines to be lifted; a measure flagged by the Andrews authorities to come back off as soon as next week.

“Working in a really late-night, loud, rowdy venue with masks on, it’s really hard to hear people over the bar and talk back to them,” Ms Pasqua stated. “So if that gets lifted, I think everyone will be relieved.” They felt fortunate to have their loyal followings in Melbourne’s suburbs, however fearful about the way forward for venues within the CBD that relied on workplace staff coming in by means of the week. “People could dance at weddings and not be vaccinated, but they could come to Benjys [vaccinated] … and they couldn’t dance,” Mr Bir stated. “I just don’t understand the double standard. All I’ve ever wanted from any government, and particularly this one, is consistency.”