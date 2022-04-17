Burnley draws 1-1 at West Ham

Relegation-threatened Burnley earned a 1-1 draw at West Ham however noticed Ashley Westwood maintain a foul damage.

The Burnley midfielder’s leg appeared to buckle beneath him as he challenged for the ball with Nikola Vlasic on Sunday.

A stretcher and oxygen have been instantly introduced on, whereas Vlasic and Aaron Cresswell, who was closest to the incident, appeared distraught and needed to be comforted by teammates.

There was a nine-minute delay whereas Westwood was handled. There was muted pleasure for Burnley minutes later when Wout Weghorst rose above Tomas Soucek to go within the rebound after Jay Rodriguez’s header got here again off the crossbar within the thirty third minute. Weghorst pointed on the bench in help of Westwood.

Burnley ought to have doubled its lead after Maxwel Cornet was introduced down by goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski. But after choosing himself up, Cornet despatched Burnley’s first penalty of the season extensive.

Soucek then leveled within the 74th when he bundled in Manuel Lanzini’s free kick together with his shoulder.

West Ham got here closest to a winner however was denied 3 times by goalkeeper Nick Pope, who tipped a fierce drive from Michail Antonio over and blocked Issa Diop’s header earlier than thwarting Antonio once more in a one-on-one.

Burnley, with under-23 coach Mike Jackson in cost for the reason that shock departure of supervisor Sean Dyche, is now three factors behind Everton, which is in seventeenth place and simply out of the relegation zone. Everton has performed one much less recreation.

West Ham, which reached the Europa League semifinals on Thursday, is in seventh place.