Burnley earn crucial EPL win over Saints

Managerless Burnley have moved to inside some extent of Premier League security as first-half objectives from defenders Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins delivered a 2-0 win over Southampton.

Playing their first dwelling recreation because the shock sacking of Sean Dyche final Friday, Burnley breathed new life into their survival bid as they secured back-to-back dwelling wins for the primary time since December 2020.

The win made it 4 factors from six below caretaker boss Mike Jackson and was solely their fourth victory within the final 25 at Turf Moor.

The three factors raise the Clarets to inside touching distance of Everton, albeit having performed a recreation extra.

The nice escape may but nonetheless be on, and have been it to come back, membership chairman Alan Pace would declare vindication for his choice to finish Dyche’s virtually decade-long tenure final Friday.

Across from Turf Moor, the Royal Dyche pub displayed a message branding the transfer a “joke” and pledging to not change its identify.

Meanwhile, Pace used his programme notes to say the choice was “not taken lightly at all” and that Dyche will “rightly be regarded as a true Clarets legend”.

But inside the bottom the main target was firmly on the combat in opposition to the drop. There have been no chants for Dyche till the 87th minute, no anger directed at Pace within the administrators’ field, simply robust backing for the workforce.

It helped that they have been taking part in in opposition to a Southampton aspect in poor kind, having gained solely three of 16 away league video games all season and winless in 5 earlier than a 1-0 dwelling victory over Arsenal on the weekend.

Burnley, the second-lowest scorers within the league, registered 16 pictures, with Fraser Forster the person mainly accountable for maintaining the rating in test.

The hosts took the lead with 12 minutes gone. Roberts’ first Burnley aim was a magnificence as he lower inside on his left and bent the ball past the attain of Forster.

There was additionally nothing the goalkeeper may do within the forty fourth minute when Collins rose to go in Josh Brownhill’s nook – with the aim surviving a VAR test for a attainable offside in opposition to Jack Cork.

Burnley thought that they had a 3rd simply after the hour mark when a mix of Rodriguez and Cork bundled the ball dwelling after Forster did not take care of James Tarkowski’s header again throughout aim, however after one other lengthy test it was dominated out for offside.