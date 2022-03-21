Burns defends PGA Tour title in Florida

Sam Burns is a PGA Tour winner once more on the Valspar Championship, this time with much more stress and loads of emotion.

Burns holed a birdie putt from simply over 30 ft on the sixteenth gap to beat 2014 US Junior Ryder Cup teammate Davis Riley on the second play-off gap and safe his third PGA Tour victory in his previous 22 begins.

Burns, who closed with a 2-under 69, is the second straight back-to-back winner at Innisbrook after Paul Casey’s consecutive wins in 2018 and 2019.

The Florida event was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The victory strikes Burns to No.10 on the earth for the primary time, knocking Dustin Johnson out of the highest 10 for the primary time in seven years.

“Man, it’s crazy,” Burns stated.

“Davis played well today, especially the way he finished. I tried to stay steady. I didn’t make a lot of mistakes.

“Quite a lot of time on Sunday should you plot your manner round, make a bunch of pars, throw in just a few birdies, a variety of instances it really works nicely. So pleased.”

Burns won last year by three shots.

Riley, a rookie contending for the first time in his 25th career start on the PGA Tour, overcame a triple bogey on the par-5 fifth hole with a clutch 5-iron and putt for birdie on the par-3 17th.

He had a 15-foot birdie putt on the 18th for the win and left it out to the right, closing with a 72 to join Burns at 17-under 267.

Both made pars on the 18th in the playoff, with Riley saving par from a front bunker.

Neither looked to be in great birdie position on the 16th until Burns’ putt caught the left edge and went 180 degrees around the cup before falling in the back side.

Riley hit a strong pitch needing to hole it to extend the playoff and missed long.

Entering the week ranked 399th in the world, Riley would have vaulted up almost 300 spots with a victory but instead he would have to be content with his best PGA Tour finish to date.

Justin Thomas (70) and Matthew NeSmith (71) each finished one shot out of the playoff, and each had a share of the lead at some point during a tense final round in warm, windy conditions on the Copperhead course.

Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman shared fifth at 14 under with both closing with rounds of 68.

The low spherical of the day was Brooks Koepka’s 6-under 65, two photographs higher than anybody else within the area and vaulted the four-time main winner 33 spots right into a tie for twelfth at 11 underneath.