Bus carrying Ukraine refugees in Italy overturns, one dead, several injured

A bus carrying round 50 Ukrainians went off the highway in Italy, leaving one lifeless and several other injured, hearth fighters stated on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the freeway between Cesena and Rimini, on the northeastern coast. Pictures posted by the hearth fighters on Twitter present the bus had overturned.

Rescue operations are nonetheless underway, hearth fighters stated.

