Bus collision at accident site leaves 15 dead in Turkey

ISTANBUL — A passenger bus collided Saturday with emergency groups dealing with an earlier highway accident in southern Turkey, leaving at the least 15 folks useless and practically two dozen injured, officers stated.

Three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists have been amongst these killed on the freeway between Gaziantep and Nizip, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu tweeted. The different eight fatalities have been on the bus, he added.

Gaziantep Gov. Davut Gul stated 22 different folks have been injured within the incident.

The Ilhas News Agency stated two of its journalists have been killed after pulling over to assist the victims of the preliminary accident, through which a automotive got here off the freeway and slid down an embankment.

Television footage confirmed an ambulance with extreme injury to its rear whereas the bus lay on its facet alongside the freeway.

Turkey has a poor file of highway security. Some 5,362 folks have been killed in visitors accidents final 12 months, in accordance with the federal government.