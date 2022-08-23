Bus Conductor Falls, Dies After Driver Applies Sudden Brake

Coimbatore:

In a freak mishap, a authorities bus conductor fell from the car and died after the driving force utilized sudden brake to keep away from a canine crossing the highway in Salem on Tuesday.

According to police, Rajendran (54) was on responsibility on Salem-Chettichavadi city bus with Srinivasan as the driving force.

As the bus reached the Old Bus stand, Srinivasan utilized sudden brake to keep away from a canine crossing the highway. Rajendran, who was standing on the entrance footboard fell down on the highway sustaining critical accidents, police stated.

Rajendran was rushed to the Government Hospital, the place the docs declared him introduced lifeless, police stated and added that investigations are on.

