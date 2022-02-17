Bus crash kills 10 in Sudan: police | News24

A bus crash on a freeway in central Sudan on Wednesday killed not less than 10 individuals and left dozens injured, authorities mentioned.

The accident concerned two buses and happened within the district of Bara in North Kordofan state.

“Ten people were killed and 30 others injured, some severely, as a result of a traffic accident… in the Bara area,” police mentioned in a press release.

The accident was more likely to have been brought on by dashing which led to a collision, inflicting one of many buses to overturn, they added.

Sudan has lengthy suffered from a poorly maintained highway community and infrastructure, which in keeping with the United Nations is because of a worsening financial disaster.

The newest figures from the World Health Organisation and World Bank present that highway site visitors fatalities in Sudan stood at about 10 000 yearly between 2016 and 2019.

The nation’s financial disaster was exacerbated by final yr’s navy coup led by basic Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

