Bus driver’s ‘stupid’ flood act

The footage reveals the bus struggling by way of windshield-height water regardless of authorities issuing repeated and warnings towards such exercise when roads are flooded. It is believed no passengers have been on board.

The video, captioned “Every city transport system needs a stupidly fearless bus driver” has thus far been appreciated 62,000 occasions.

The bus firm has confirmed an investigation is being performed into the incident and security consultants have ridiculed the driving force’s irresponsible behaviour.

It’s not clear through the footage if the bus made it by way of the floodwater.

The video was taken throughout every week of torrential rain that brought about flash flooding in a number of areas of town and, clearly, created harmful situations for motorists.

State authorities and the State Emergency Service have repeatedly urged folks to keep away from driving into floodwaters and repeatedly trot out a message of “if it’s flooded, forget it”.

As reported in The Daily Telegraph, a spokesman from Northern Beaches bus service operator Keolis Downer stated the incident was “under investigation”.

“Keolis Downer prioritises the safety of its passengers and drivers at all times, and has strict protocols in place governing driving through floodwaters,” the spokesman stated.

“We are aware of this incident, and it is currently under investigation. It would be inappropriate to comment any further at this time.”

As of Monday morning there had been 22 deaths recorded within the intense latest flooding that swept throughout Southern Queensland and Northern NSW.