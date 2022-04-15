‘Bus wicketkeeping karna bach gaya tha’: Twitter in awe of Hardik Pandya’s performance against RR – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Gujarat Titans (GT) outplayed Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 37 runs and registered their fourth win within the ongoing Indian Premier League on the DY Patil Stadium on 14 April.

With this large victory, GT took the highest spot on the desk with eight factors, after profitable 4 out of 5 video games. The debutant franchise’s skipper Hardik Pandya performed a captain’s knock towards RR, scoring an unbeaten 87 off 52 balls. He slammed eight fours and 4 huge sixes and in addition made his second successive half-century within the match, alongside taking a wicket.

Coming in to bat first, GT rode on the again of all-rounder Pandya, who revived the aspect’s innings and in addition steered them to a complete of 192/4 in 20 overs. Pandya constructed two essential partnerships within the recreation; first with younger Abhinav Manohar (43) after which with South African batter David Miller (31 off 14).

In response, the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals suffered a tough time chasing the goal and will solely handle 155/9 in 20 overs. Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer and Jimmy Neesham did play some good photographs however failed to fireplace correctly. For GT, quick bowler Lockie Ferguson took three wickets to his title whereas the latest expertise Yash Dayal additionally scalped three wickets.

As Pandya made one other noteworthy contribution for the Titans, former cricketers, consultants and followers have been left impressed with the all-rounder. Here are few of the reactions:

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan hailed the Titans for reaching the highest of the desk.

Former India pacer RP Singh lauded Pandya for his efficiency stating that the one function the GT skipper hadn’t undertaken was that of a wicketkeeper.

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffar termed Pandya as “the standout new captain of this season”.

As at all times, he additionally shared a meme that spoke volumes of Pandya’s absence from Team India. Check the put up right here:

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh appreciated Pandya for pacing his innings nicely.

Even Yuvraj Singh couldn’t cease himself from lauding Pandya for his top-notch efficiency and method.

