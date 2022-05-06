Bus with 12 civilians leaves besieged Azovstal plant in Mariupol

Twelve civilians, together with kids, have been evacuated by bus from the Azovstal complicated within the Ukrainian metropolis of Mariupol, which is besieged by Russian forces, the Russian state information company RIA reported on Friday, citing its correspondent on web site.

Ukrainian officers had accused Russia of violating a ceasefire on Friday aimed toward evacuating scores of civilians trapped underground within the bombed-out steelworks, after combating thwarted efforts to rescue them the day gone by.

Developing