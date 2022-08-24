Bus with SA school kids comes under attack on way to watch Man United match at Old Trafford – report | News24

A bus carrying a gaggle of South African youngsters to observe the Manchester United and Liverpool sport within the UK was reportedly focused by protesters on Monday.

Bus driver Adam Bradshaw advised The Guardian that the younger footballers hid beneath their seats as bottles and cans have been hurled on the automobile.

No one was injured, however the bus was left with dents to its panel work.

A touring group of largely college youngsters from South Africa reportedly cowered beneath their bus seats after the coach carrying them to Old Trafford to observe Manchester United tackle Liverpool in a Premier League match, got here beneath assault by protesters.

The Guardian reported that the bus was pelted with objects on Monday because it drove via a gaggle which had gathered to protest towards the Glazer household, which owns beleaguered United.

Bus driver and firm proprietor Adam Bradshaw advised the publication that bottles and cans have been hurled on the automobile exterior the Tollgate pub as he drove the kids, dressed of their supporters’ gear. to the match.

They have been within the nation to go to some English soccer golf equipment and play a number of matches.

The bus was apparently regarded as carrying Liverpool supporters. But in keeping with Bradshaw, his agency is predicated in Manchester and has the title of town in addition to a Manchester bee emblazoned on the bus.

No one was injured, however the automobile had a “couple of dents” to its panel work.

Manchester United beat Liverpool 2-1 in Monday’s Premier League match. Both groups, nevertheless, discover themselves within the backside half of the desk.

AFP reported that United followers blame the Glazers for the group’s poor begin to the season, which has seen them win solely considered one of their three matches to date.

They have been on the backside of the log forward of their Liverpool face-off.

According to The Sun, the household are understood to be willing to sell part of their stake in United, which it purchased for £790 million (about R16 billion) in 2005.