Bus with Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy, killing one passenger

A passenger was killed after a bus transporting some 50 refugees from Ukraine overturned on a significant freeway within the north of Italy on Sunday morning.

Italian state radio Rai stated a number of individuals have been injured, however nobody was severely damage.

So far, 35,000 refugees have fled the battle in Ukraine to Italy, most of them by means of the nation’s north-eastern border with Slovenia.

The accident occurred on the A14 close to the city of Forlì within the Emilia-Romagna area.

Italy’s inside ministry stated all remaining passengers have been safely evacuated from the positioning and can resume their journey to the Adriatic port metropolis of Pescara after receiving help on the native police station.

The bus landed on its facet on a grassy slope subsequent to the freeway in entrance of a discipline. Two cranes have been used to set the car upright earlier than it was eliminated.

The reason behind the crash has but to be decided, however the accident is underneath investigation. Italian Highway Police official Adrea Biagioli advised the general public broadcaster that the motive force could have fallen asleep and that there have been no skid marks on the street.