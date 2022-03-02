Buses restricted, trains down but toll roads free after Brisbane flood

Damaged site visitors lights, potholes, street closures, restricted bus timetables and the rail community being nonetheless down are inflicting chaos in south-east Queensland as individuals return to work and faculties re-open.

To alleviate the stress, the Brisbane City Council will cowl motorists’ prices on council-controlled Brisbane toll roads, together with Clem 7, Legacy Way and the Go Between bridge from Wednesday to Sunday.

The Brisbane City Council has waived tolls on council-controlled roads. Credit:Glenn Hunt

“I have made this decision due to serious and ongoing issues with the Inner City Bypass and Milton Road caused by the floods,” Brisbane lord mayor Adrian Schrinner wrote on Twitter.

“This will not resolve congestion and we encourage people to avoid unnecessary travel through this area.”