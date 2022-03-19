Bush battlers shine brightest in Galaxy of stars

The secret? “Keep him happy,” Williams says. “It’s a bit like the wife, keep them happy and let them do what she wants and that’s the success. The horse was beaten in a Highway a few runs ago and to win a group 1 race . . . see how he hit the line. Danny Williams can’t quite believe it after Shelby Sixtysix gave him his first group 1 win. Credit:Getty “I’ve been on such a high since the Challenge Stakes.” Earlier this week, Williams informed the Herald of the darkish place he’d spiralled into when his promising two-year-old Hot ‘N’ Hazy was killed in a race fall virtually two years in the past. His enterprise was in debt after a yearling shopping for spree, one in all them being Shelby Sixtysix, and he thought he had discovered the horse to assist him out of it.

During the interview, Williams spoke of how laborious he’s discovered it to coach in Goulburn throughout winter for nearly 20 years. There’s one morning Williams can’t neglect. He walked round selecting up horse manure along with his fingers as a result of there was no energy or water, the pipes frozen. Williams knew he simply needed to drive up the Hume Highway for the races at Canterbury. He left and not using a bathe, his shirt unironed. “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable in my life,” Williams mentioned. Williams was an astute punter recognized simply as a lot for his steady plunges as excellent horsemanship. These days he doesn’t guess and wasn’t the supply of the help that despatched Shelby Sixtysix off $7 second favorite in The Galaxy after a scratching afforded him a run. Did he have a guess for previous time’s sake on Saturday?