Bush Gaffe on “Unjustified” War Draws Iraqi Ire

Baghdad:

An embarrassing slip of the tongue by former US president George W Bush might have drawn laughter from his American viewers, nevertheless it raised the ire of Iraqis.

In a speech Wednesday night in Dallas about Russia’s warfare on Ukraine, Bush known as the invasion of Iraq, which he himself ordered, “unjustified and brutal” — earlier than shortly correcting himself.

The 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq toppled dictator Saddam Hussein and ushered in one of many bloodiest intervals within the nation’s fashionable historical past, marked by sectarian warfare and the rise of jihadists.

Between 2003 and 2011, when the US withdrew its troops, greater than 100,000 civilians had been killed, in response to the Iraq Body Count tracker. The invasion value the lives of almost 4,500 Americans.

But on Wednesday it was the warfare in Ukraine that Bush talked about throughout an occasion organised by his basis.

“The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq, I mean of Ukraine,” he stated in a speech, drawing laughter from the viewers.

“Anyway — 75,” he added, referring to his personal age, to a different burst of laughter.

Video footage of the gaffe has since gone viral on-line, with one submit on Twitter having been seen greater than 14 million occasions in lower than half a day.

It was additionally picked extensively up by Arab media, stoking anger amongst Iraqis.

“The spectre of Iraq’s invasion and destruction haunts Bush Jr. His subconscious exposed it when it took over his tongue,” Iraqi journalist Omar al-Janabi tweeted.

“Yes it is a brutal and unjustified invasion which will remain your worst nightmare”, he added.

Iraqis additionally took to Facebook to criticise the previous US president.

“The moment of truth has come — the invasion of Iraq is a lifelong nightmare that plagues your conscience,” Hamza Qusai wrote.

“The crime of your occupation of Iraq and its destruction will remain a nightmare that haunts your sleep and torments your dead criminal consciences,” added Nahedh al-Tamimi.

The US-led invasion of Iraq was launched on March 20, 2003 after accusations that the Saddam regime had weapons of mass destruction. None had been ever discovered.

