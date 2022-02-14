Bushfire helicopter crashes in Tasmania

A helicopter has crashed into paddock whereas preventing the Lebrina bushfire in northeastern Tasmania.

Emergency providers are responding to experiences of a crash at Pipers Brook Road in Tasmania this afternoon.

A helicopter is believed to have crashed right into a paddock whereas preventing the Lebrina bushfire within the state’s north.

The ABC reported the Fire Service has mobilised a number of crews to attend the location. Details of any accidents are but to be launched.

The Lebrina bushfire has been burning for days, destroying greater than 1,600 hectares.

More to return.