Bushiri extradition: Case delayed by argument over SA witnesses | News24

The Bushiri extradition case is anticipated to return to a decrease court docket in Malawi, nonetheless, a date just isn’t but clear.

This comes after the Malawi High Court ordered that the proceedings proceed, however left the problems of SA witnesses inside the discretion of the decrease court docket.

The State and the defence seem to have a distinct positions on the problem of SA witnesses.

While it’s not but clear when the extradition proceedings of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his spouse, Mary, will start, the State in Malawi is of the view that the bodily presence of South African witnesses just isn’t vital.

Malawian Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steve Kayuni stated:

The High Court has made it clear that the bodily presence of the witnesses runs counter to the extradition course of.

We will search the path of the decrease court docket on when the matter will proceed, however we hope that the matter will proceed very quickly,” Kayuni told News24.

This comes after the Malawi High Court ordered that a local magistrate’s court should continue with extradition committal proceedings of the Bushiris.

In the judgment delivered virtually on Tuesday, Judge Redson Kapindu gave several directives, including that the physical presence of South African-based witnesses was not the only way to authenticate evidence.

This comes after the State in Malawi sought to review a lower court’s ruling that South African witnesses should appear in the Malawi court instead of via video conferencing.

News24 previously reported that prosecutors in Malawi applied for the South African witnesses to appear via video conferencing, citing, among other things, Covid-19.

Kapindu stated that, while the magistrate had not erred in law, the physical presence of witnesses was not an inflexible rule of thumb, and that there were other ways of authenticating witness statements, for example, through a competent court in South Africa.

READ | Bushiri extradition case: Malawi High Court orders lower court to continue with committal proceedings

Kayuni added that the State hoped for an option where the deposition could be made before South African courts, and the record then transmitted to Malawi in an acceptable form.

But Bushiri’s lawyer, Wapona Kita, told News24 that the defence was still maintaining its position, which is that witnesses from South Africa must appear in a Malawian court, and that the alternative was merely an option.

He said:

It’s an option. The court has said [the] preliminary inquiry entails physical hearing of witnesses, but has also added that the magistrate should be open to entertain an application for virtual hearing in appropriate circumstances.

Bushiri and his wife are wanted in South Africa in connection with fraud and money laundering, allegedly to the tune of R102 million.

The couple fled the country to their homeland of Malawi in November 2020, just a few days after the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court granted them R200 000 bail each.

Never miss a story. Choose from our vary of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.