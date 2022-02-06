Bushiri extradition: Malawi High Court to deliver judgment on Tuesday | News24

Judgment within the South African authorities’s software for the extradition of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his spouse, Mary, is anticipated to be delivered within the Malawi High Court on Tuesday.

News24 has seen the discover of supply, which is dated 4 February 2022.

The Bushiris fled the nation to their homeland of Malawi in November 2020, only a few days after the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court granted them R200 000 bail every.

At the time, News24 reported that Bushiri stated he was not working away from any trial he confronted, however left to hunt intervention from the Malawian authorities as a result of he didn’t really feel secure in South Africa.

The couple is needed in South Africa on allegations of fraud and cash laundering to the tune of R102 million.

