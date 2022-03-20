‘Busiest Day Of The Year’: Boston Gearing Up For St. Patrick’s Day Parade

BOSTON (CBS) — One of Boston’s most storied traditions returns this weekend for the primary time in two years, and other people couldn’t be extra prepared.

Boston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is about to kick off at 1 p.m. Sunday following a two-year hiatus as a result of pandemic.

“We anticipate it being the busiest day of the year,” stated Alex Cerra, bar supervisor at The Playwright on East Broadway in South Boston. “We will be at capacity from 8 a.m. until close. The parade has always been a stable for the neighborhood. It is something the community can look forward to. It is something to get together for.”

Other companies like American Provisions stated they’ve already hit file gross sales for the weekend.

“[Friday] was bonkers,” stated Lane Cromwell. “I think we set a new sandwich sells record yesterday. That was mostly on account of the weather, but there are a lot of people in town right now for St. Patrick’s Day.”

Cromwell stated their retailer has been positioned on the parade route for years and is aware of what to anticipate on St. Patrick’s Sunday.

“We have extra staff on,” stated Cromwell. “People will be at the door telling people, ‘No, you can’t bring that solo cup in here. No, you can’t open that beer in here. No, your forged driver’s license doesn’t cut it. Yes, it’s going to be a day.’”

Sunday’s parade begins on West Broadway on the intersection of Dorchester Avenue, then heads east.

City officers warn of avenue closures and parking shortages. They are encouraging folks to make use of public transportation.