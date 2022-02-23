Sports
Business as usual as Novak Djokovic reaches 10th successive quarter-final | Tennis News – Times of India
DUBAI: Novak Djokovic, enjoying his first match since his deportation from Australia, continued his combat to maintain his primary rating with a convincing 6-3, 7-6 (7/2) victory over Karen Khachanov in Dubai to maneuver into his tenth consecutive quarter-final on Wednesday.
The Serbian prime seed, who has not misplaced earlier than the last-eight stage at any match since Monte Carlo 10 months in the past, should a minimum of attain the semi-finals within the Emirates to face an opportunity of stopping Daniil Medvedev from changing him on the summit of the rankings.
Medvedev is competing in Acapulco this week and is assured to finish Djokovic’s world primary reign if he clinches the title.
There are different eventualities nonetheless that might enable Djokovic to increase his 361-week at on the prime, ought to Medvedev falter in Mexico, however the Serb should a minimum of make it to the ultimate 4 in Dubai.
Djokovic adopted up his opening spherical win over Lorenzo Musetti with a fifth victory in six conferences with Russian world quantity 26 Khachanov.
The five-time Dubai champion wanted one hour 38 minutes to beat Khachanov and arrange a quarter-final towards Czech qualifier Jiri Vesely, who knocked out Spanish eighth seed and final week’s Doha champion Roberto Bautista Agut.
“I thought the atmosphere tonight in the stadium was terrific,” Djokovic informed a capability crowd in Dubai that included his son Stefan and his former coach Boris Becker.
“It was equally good support for both Karen and me and for us as tennis players travelling around the world, this is what we play for, this kind of atmosphere, this kind of passion from the people that come to watch us, so I want to thank you from my heart.
“I missed it (competing) clearly, that is my life, that is what I’ve identified to do and I nonetheless carry on doing for the final 20 years nearly. Professional tennis is my love initially. I get pleasure from travelling, I get pleasure from enjoying, I get pleasure from hopefully bringing some constructive feelings and reminiscences to people who come to observe.”
Djokovic went up a set and a break before Khachanov upped the pressure and struck back to level the second set at 4-4.
The Olympic silver medallist rallied the crowd behind him and swatted away a pair of break points to hang on to his serve but blinked in the tie-break to lose in straight sets.
Earlier on Centre Court, Jannik Sinner stopped Andy Murray from joining the 700 match-wins club as the Italian fourth seed advanced to the Dubai quarter-finals for a second consecutive year with a 7-5, 6-2 success over the former world number one.
Sinner had to save three match points in his opening win over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina but had a far simpler route to victory on Wednesday, facing zero break points against Murray in their one-hour 43-minute second round.
The 20-year-old Italian has improved his 2022 record to an impressive 9-1 and next takes on fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz.
“It’s an ideal begin to the season, I’m simply making an attempt to play constant, and now let’s examine how the match goes,” said Sinner.
“It’s a really particular feeling at all times (dealing with Murray), he is a legend, successful three Grand Slams, many, many tournaments, he had so many unlucky moments, many surgical procedures; his combating spirit is unbelievable and clearly I want him the very best of luck.”
Second-seeded Andrey Rublev picked up a sixth consecutive victory with a battling 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 performance against South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo to reach his third ATP quarter-final in as many weeks.
Rublev arrived late from Marseille, where he was crowned champion on Sunday, but has managed to quickly acclimatise to Dubai’s challenging outdoor conditions to book a last-eight clash with American Mackenzie McDonald.
