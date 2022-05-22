‘Business as usual’ with Russia impossible: Polish president

Poland’s president on Sunday mentioned “business as usual” with Russia was not possible after the alleged mass killings of Ukrainian civilians and warfare crimes blamed on Moscow’s forces.

Hundreds of civilian our bodies have been present in cities close to Kyiv beforehand occupied by Russian troops similar to Bucha and Borodianka.

The southeastern port metropolis of Mariupol lies in ruins after a weeks-long Russian siege that Ukrainian authorities say killed a minimum of 20,000 civilians.

“After Bucha, Borodianka, Mariupol, there cannot be ‘business as usual’ with Russia,” Polish President Andrzej Duda informed the Ukrainian parliament in Kyiv, within the first such speech by a international head of state since warfare started on February 24.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“An honest world cannot return to business as usual while forgetting the crimes, the aggression, the fundamental rights that have been trampled on,” he added.

Duda expressed remorse that some European nations have requested Ukraine to “accept certain demands” from Russian President Vladimir Putin for his or her financial pursuits or political ambitions.

Speaking within the presence of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he warned that essentially the most minor concession of Ukrainian territory or sovereignty could be a “big blow” for Ukraine and the West.

“Only Ukraine has the right to decide its future… There cannot be negotiations or decisions taken behind Ukraine’s back,” Duda mentioned, lauding the nation for defending Europe in opposition to a “barbarian invasion and the new Russian imperialism”.

Duda additionally underlined “a historic union” between Poland and Ukraine, talking of the nations’ “common future within the European Union” and saying a profitable Ukrainian membership bid could be due to Warsaw.

Ukraine has utilized to hitch the 27-nation bloc, however leaders together with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have mentioned the method will take time.

Zelenskyy thanked Duda for “his visit, his support and his true friendship” in an Instagram put up.

Read extra:

Russia claims strikes pound Ukraine’s forces in Donbas and Mykolaiv regions

EU membership for Ukraine in ‘15 or 20 years,’ says French minister

Ukraine extends martial law for three months