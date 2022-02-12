Business park fire in Eastern Cape causes R80m damage, police investigating a case of arson | News24

An estimated R80 million value of injury has been attributable to a fireplace at a enterprise park in Komani.

An estimated R80 million value of injury was attributable to a fireplace at a enterprise park in Komani, Eastern Cape.

The hearth broke out within the early hours of Saturday morning at Bowker Park Business Centre, gutting a number of warehouses and the police’s provide chain administration places of work.

Police are investigating a case of arson, mentioned spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.

“It alleged that, at about 03:00, the armed response from a local security company responded to an alarm at the Bowker Park Business Centre, Creamery Road,” Nkohli mentioned.

“At the scene, security officers found most warehouses and some offices engulfed in flames and contacted emergency services for assistance.”

The broken warehouses held furnishings and autos.

The DA’s Enoch Mgijima constituency chief, Jane Cowley, mentioned the blaze was the “fifth devastating fire in the town in recent months”.

She laid the blame on the toes of the native hearth division, saying it had “no functional vehicles and no equipment”.

Cowley mentioned:

Once once more, it was the residents themselves that rallied and transported water to the scene to attempt to douse the flames, at appreciable threat to themselves. Sadly, the buildings and all their contents had been destroyed.

News24 was unable to achieve municipal spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa for remark on the time of publication.

Cowley threatened to jot down to cooperative governance and conventional affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha to hunt intervention.

Two weeks in the past, the historic Komani Town Hall, which housed the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, went up in flames.

WATCH | Historic Komani Town Hall gutted in overnight inferno

The constructing, which was constructed in 1882, is insured, Kowa beforehand informed News24.

However, municipal workplace tools was broken within the hearth.

At the time, Eastern Cape police registered an inquiry docket for investigation.

Cowley mentioned the Hawks had taken over the probe into the fireplace on the city corridor.

She mentioned the archives, which contained delicate documentation and proof of malfeasance and corrupt municipal dealings, had been destroyed within the hearth.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela mentioned the Hawks had been at the moment taking statements from firefighters and municipal workers.

“The Hawks are expecting more than 40 statements for the investigation,” she mentioned.

Meanwhile, Komani police have requested the general public’s assist in discovering the perpetrators behind Saturday’s blaze.

