Busisiwe Mavuso asked to leave Scopa meeting after blaming Eskom ‘mess’ on ANC-led govt | Fin24

Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso, at a gathering with Scopa, stated the mess on the energy utility was brought on by the ANC-led authorities.

She was requested to right away go away the assembly by Scopa chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Hlengwa stated Scopa would make suggestions about Mavuso and her “very unprofessional” conduct.

Eskom board member Busisiwe Mavuso was requested to go away a gathering with Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) after saying the board wouldn’t be the “fall guy” for the ANC-led authorities.

Scopa visited numerous Eskom amenities over the previous two days as a part of its oversight duties. Scopa, led by chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa, met with Eskom CEO André de Ruyter, Eskom’s administration and board members on Friday.

During the assembly, Mavuso, who can be the CEO of Business Leadership SA, remarked that the ANC-led authorities created the mess at Eskom.

“We are doing our best to finalise those projects [Medupi and Kusile], and as André de Ruyter has said, we have committed that we will avail ourselves to be held accountable … to ensure Kusile is finished by 2023.

“But all the things else … actually, we … we can’t be the autumn man for this ANC-led authorities,” Mavuso said.

Hlengwa then berated Mavuso for engaging in “theatrics” following “respectable” interactions Scopa had with Eskom board chairperson Prof Malegapuru Makgoba over the past two days.

“You is not going to come mid-stream of our oversight of Eskom, which started in earnest in 2019 with these type of theatrics,” Hlengwa stated.

In response, Mavuso stated it wasn’t theatrics however details.

In flip, ANC MP Bheki Hadebe chipped in to ask her what the details have been. Mavusa replied: “That that is the mess of the ANC-led authorities.”

Hlengwa then said that Mavuso would have to be held in contempt of Parliament. He noted that De Ruyter had been at pains to talk Scopa through various issues without engaging in theatrics. Hlengwa then suggested that Mavuso was performing for cameras.

“… That is what cameras do. Either behave your self or excuse your self from this assembly,” he said.

Mavuso then promptly excused herself from the meeting.

But Hlengwa had the final word when he said Scopa would be making “basic suggestions” about Mavuso and her “very unprofessional conduct.”

“This is politics from the gutter so far as I’m involved,” he added.

The nation has skilled Stage 4 load shedding this week following unplanned breakdowns at numerous energy crops. During earlier briefings within the week, De Ruyter harassed that delayed decisions by government in the past to amass technology capability have contributed to the load shedding challenges.

Eskom will suspend load shedding at 22:00 on Friday.