Busy day for firefighters as they respond to three separate incidents in the Western Cape | News24

Dense smoke on the N1 close to Stellenbosch (Supplied by Henry Robbertse CWDM)

Three fires had been reported within the Western Cape on Tuesday.

Traffic was gradual on the N1, close to Stellenbosch, due to the smoke.

The City of Cape Town might be launching an investigation after an empty MyCiTi bus went up in flames.

The site visitors division of the Cape Winelands municipality has reopened the N1, close to Stellenbosch, to site visitors following a fireplace that broke out on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to a fireplace in Klapmuts, close to Stellenbosch.

“At this stage, houses, livestock and farmland are in jeopardy; teams are working to protect lives and property. Aerial resources, ground teams, equipment and personnel from CWDM [Cape Winelands district municipality], FPA, and the Stellenbosch and Drakenstein municipalities are on scene,” stated CWDM spokesperson Jo-Ann Otto.

Commuters are urged to not drive by means of the very dense smoke and cooperate with site visitors and fireplace officers.

Firefighters additionally battled a blaze in Noordhoek.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse stated they had been referred to as to a scene within the Noordhoek wetlands.

“Currently, 70 firefighters and 14 firefighting appliances are on the scene,” Carelse stated.

Helicopters had been requested to water bomb the realm.

The reason for the fires continues to be unknown.

Meanwhile, an empty MyCiTi bus caught fireplace on the Woodstock bus station on Tuesday.

The bus went up in flames after the passengers and the bus driver had disembarked on the station at 15:15.

Fire and Rescue Services had been instantly referred to as to the scene.

No accidents had been reported.

The reason for the fireplace is unknown.

The City stated: “This is an exceptional incident, and we need to establish what were the causes by conducting a proper investigation in consultation with the bus manufacturer.”

The mayoral committee member for city mobility, Roberto Quintas, stated the MyCiTi buses had been often serviced, inspected and maintained as per the City’s contract with the bus operator.

“Furthermore, the buses undergo a roadworthy test every six months, with a reputable test station, to ensure the fleet is in a safe and reliable condition,” stated Quintas.

