Busy traffic conditions expected on the N3 on Easter Monday | Witness

The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has warned motorists to be

further cautious and to make provision for moist climate circumstances which might be seemingly

to proceed, and which can trigger site visitors congestion and delays.

N3TC mentioned early morning fog and mist, leading to poor

visibility, may be skilled alongside some components of the route.

Northbound site visitors volumes, in direction of Gauteng, are anticipated to

enhance from 6 am on Monday morning as highway customers begin to make their means again

residence after the Easter lengthy weekend. Busy

circumstances are anticipated on the N3 toll route between 6 am and 6 pm, with

site visitors volumes more likely to peak between 9 am and three pm.

Thania Dhoogra, N3TC’s operations supervisor, mentioned emergency

and regulation enforcement companies will proceed to be on excessive alert on Monday, and

ought to or not it’s obligatory, the Roads Traffic Inspectorate might implement particular

site visitors management measures to handle the stream of site visitors and enhance normal

security alongside the route.

On the N3 toll route, Dhoogra mentioned a devoted and

complete route incident administration system (RIMS) ensures swift motion to

restrict site visitors disruptions throughout emergencies, and to assist forestall secondary

incidents.

“Motorists are requested to help the efforts of the

incident administration groups to guard highway customers’ security by driving defensively

and adhering to the foundations of the highway,” mentioned Dhoogra.

“Please take particular care to make sure that you arrive safely

again residence,” she mentioned.