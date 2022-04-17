Busy traffic conditions expected on the N3 on Easter Monday | Witness
The N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) has warned motorists to be
further cautious and to make provision for moist climate circumstances which might be seemingly
to proceed, and which can trigger site visitors congestion and delays.
N3TC mentioned early morning fog and mist, leading to poor
visibility, may be skilled alongside some components of the route.
Northbound site visitors volumes, in direction of Gauteng, are anticipated to
enhance from 6 am on Monday morning as highway customers begin to make their means again
residence after the Easter lengthy weekend. Busy
circumstances are anticipated on the N3 toll route between 6 am and 6 pm, with
site visitors volumes more likely to peak between 9 am and three pm.
Thania Dhoogra, N3TC’s operations supervisor, mentioned emergency
and regulation enforcement companies will proceed to be on excessive alert on Monday, and
ought to or not it’s obligatory, the Roads Traffic Inspectorate might implement particular
site visitors management measures to handle the stream of site visitors and enhance normal
security alongside the route.
On the N3 toll route, Dhoogra mentioned a devoted and
complete route incident administration system (RIMS) ensures swift motion to
restrict site visitors disruptions throughout emergencies, and to assist forestall secondary
incidents.
“Motorists are requested to help the efforts of the
incident administration groups to guard highway customers’ security by driving defensively
and adhering to the foundations of the highway,” mentioned Dhoogra.
“Please take particular care to make sure that you arrive safely
again residence,” she mentioned.