Butler goes off for 47 points to beat Celtics, Heat force Game 7 in Eastern Conference Finals

BOSTON – The Celtics are going to need to win a Game 7 in Miami in the event that they wish to go to the NBA Finals. Boston did not get it going till late in Game 6 and misplaced to the Heat, 111-103, at TD Garden on Friday night time.

Everything that plagued the Celtics in Games 1 and three – turnovers and offensive rebounds – returned on Friday night time. Boston turned the ball over 18 occasions, resulting in 22 Miami factors, and surrendered 11 offensive rebounds.

Jayson Tatum (30 factors) and Jaylen Brown (20 factors) each got here to play for the Celtics, and Derrick White added 22 factors off the bench. But it wasn’t sufficient for Boston, because the staff’s star duo took simply seven photographs within the second half.

“We’ve been resilient all year and this is a different test,” Brown mentioned of the upcoming Game 7. “Obviously, this game hurt to lose on our home floor. But we have to have a short memory. That team over there is hungry and experienced, so we have to come out ready to go, come out with a great mentality.”

The Celtics had no reply for Jimmy Butler, who returned to his typical type on Friday night time. Butler was in full “Jimmy Buckets” mode, exploding for playoff career-high 47 factors to go together with 9 rebounds, eight help and 4 steals to steer the Heat to a series-extending victory.

Butler was 16-for-29 from the ground and hit 4 of his eight threes. He additionally hit all 11 of his free throws.

“He put it on his shoulders and we didn’t match it,” Ime Udoka mentioned after the loss.

Butler was the distinction on Friday night time. He acquired scorching early and by no means cooled off, scoring 14 factors to go together with 5 rebounds and 4 assists within the first quarter. Miami led 29-22 after 12 minutes of motion.

Tatum scored 9 straight for Boston in a 1:42 span early within the second quarter, and lower Miami’s result in 32-31 with a pleasant fallaway jumper. It was a part of an 11-3 run for Tatum going again to the top of the primary quarter.

Brown went on his personal run later within the second, scoring 11 straight for the Celtics. He gave Boston its first lead with 3:05 within the quarter on a pair of free throws, and put Boston up 46-42 a couple of minutes later when he was fouled on a pleasant driving layup.

Tatum and Brown scored 36 of Boston’s 46 factors within the first half. The remainder of the staff was simply 3-for-18 for 10 factors.

Following Brown’s run, Miami turned two straight Boston turnovers into factors — a Bam Adebayo jam off a Smart turnover and a pair of Butler free throws off a Tatum turnover — and closed the half on a 6-0 run to take a 48-46 lead into the break. Miami turned 10 Boston turnovers into 18 factors within the first half.

A Tatum three early within the third quarter gave the Celtics a 51-49 lead, however that did not final lengthy. Miami ripped off a 13-2 run, capped off by a Max Strus three to go forward 70-58.

Rob Williams scored 10 factors for Boston within the third, together with a pleasant jam off a feed from Tatum after he blocked Gabe Vincent on the opposite finish. But Strus drained one other three with simply over a minute left within the quarter, and Miami led 82-75 going into the fourth quarter.

After Miami went up by 9 on a Butler turnaround, Derrick White acquired it going. He hit a 3 after which a pleasant floater to chop the Heat lead all the way down to 89-85 with 9:36 to play. White scored eight factors in below three minutes early within the fourth.

Butler stayed scorching although. He hit a nook three regardless of some robust protection by Marcus Smart to place the Heat again up by 5, after which banked in a driving layup after a pair of Tatum free throws to present Miami a 94-91 lead with 6:23 to play.

Horford did not make his first shot till there was 5:31 left within the sport, however it was a giant one. He hit a 3 after a Miami shot clock violation to knot issues at 94-94, and White gave Boston a 97-94 lead with a nook three with 4:43 left following a Butler missed three.

Kyle Lowry answered with a 3 of his personal, after which put Miami again on prime with a pair of free throws after he was fouled by Brown on a drive to the ring. It was the eighth lead change of the sport, after there have been solely eight lead modifications within the first 5 video games.

There might have been one other lead change with simply over two minutes left. Brown went to the road for Boston with the sport tied 99-99, however missed each freebies. After P.J. Tucker pulled down the rebound, Butler was fouled as he put in driving layup and hit his free throw to present Miami a 102-99 edge with 2:06 to play.

Butler drained a deep two because the shot clock went off with 43.9 left to place the Heat up 107-101 and basically seal the victory for Miami.

Tatum took only one shot and scored solely 4 factors within the fourth quarter. Brown additionally took only one shot and scored two factors within the fourth for Boston.

Now the collection will come all the way down to a deciding Game 7 in Miami on Sunday night time. The Celtics need to put a disappointing Game 6 loss behind them and prepare to win one other Game 7 — this time on the street — to achieve the NBA Finals for the primary time since 2010.

“We know we can go there and win,” Udoka mentioned of Boston’s two wins in Miami throughout the collection. “We had to make it harder than it is, not taking advantage of what is in front of us. Sloppy basketball on both ends and we can’t have that on the road. We have to match their physicality.”