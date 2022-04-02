Butterfingers dog Proteas as tigerish Bangladesh again show fight at Kingsmead | Sport

In preserving with one of many principal themes of this primary Test at Kingsmead, Bangladesh as soon as once more showcased some actual grit and utility to flee the Proteas’ tight leash.

South Africa appeared like extending their dominance once they diminished the guests to 101/5 early on Saturday’s third day earlier than reaching a much more comforting 183/5 at lunch.

The Proteas made 367 of their first innings.

The protagonists had been opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Litton Das, who’ll resume a sixth-wicket stand of 82 after the break.

Considered a prodigy at junior degree, 21-year-old Mahmudul continued his superb begin in Test cricket as he once more combined persistence with some thought-about spurts of attacking photographs to eclipse his earlier highest rating of 78, made in solely his third innings when the Tigers memorably thrashed the New Zealanders by 8 wickets Down Under in January.

He’ll now positively be eyeing a maiden century.

Litton additionally curbed his usually extra adventurous intent and each males had been rewarded with a comparatively clean experience as Proteas skipper Dean Elgar continued to basically rely solely on the spin twins of Simon Harmer and Keshav Maharaj.

South Africa additionally made life troublesome for themselves by dropping possibilities supplied by each batters.

Litton particularly ought to’ve been again within the change-room on 16 when he edged a routine catch to slide off Lizaad Williams, solely to see Elgar spill it.

Mahmudul was given a life on 64 when he went ahead to a Harmer supply and obtained an inside edge, however short-leg Sarel Erwee was pivoting to his left, which stopping him from making the seize.

It was an opportunity, however a distinctly harder one.

Debutant Williams, nonetheless, was rewarded for a energetic spell by having nightwatchman Taskin Ahmed caught at gully by Wiaan Mulder, who took the sharp alternative on the second seize.

But the final lack of penetration would’ve pissed off the hosts.