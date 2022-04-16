Buxton Leaves Game With Knee Issue, To Get MRI

BOSTON (AP) — Twins star Byron Buxton left Minnesota’s 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday with a proper knee damage and can get an MRI.

The Platinum Glove-winning heart fielder slid late into second base for a double after Boston misplayed his popup within the first inning. His left leg appeared to get caught beneath him whereas his proper foot slammed into the bag.

He slammed a hand into the grime and was instantly pulled. He walked off below his personal energy.

“Obviously, he was feeling some real discomfort,” Twins supervisor Rocco Baldelli mentioned. “He plays through a lot. He’s a tough guy and he always wants to be on the field. I think in this instance, he knew it was something he was not going to be able to play today with.”

The 28-year-old has been among the many recreation’s finest gamers in recent times when wholesome — and sadly for the Twins, that’s hardly ever been the case. He batted .306 with 19 dwelling runs in 61 video games in 2021 however was restricted by a damaged hand and a proper hip pressure.

Buxton signed a $100 million, seven-year deal to stay a Twin long-term over the winter. He was off to a different highly effective begin this season, slugging three homers over seven video games.

Buxton has additionally had shoulder, groin, toe, migraine and wrist points which have contributed to him taking part in a minimum of 100 video games simply as soon as in eight massive league seasons.

