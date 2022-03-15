Buying A Land Rover Can Net You A Space Flight

Land Rover is providing one fortunate purchaser a as soon as in a lifetime likelihood for a free area flight with Virgin Galactic. Land Rover has had shut ties with Virgin Galactic courting again to 2014. The automobile producer has offered its autos to the latter to be used as transport and even because the towing car for Virgin Galactic’s spaceship. The two manufacturers prolonged their partnership in early 2021 with Virgin Galactic logging its first profitable fully-manned flight into area a couple of months later.

The carmaker in partnership with Virgin Galactic has launched an ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’ sweepstake within the United States. While decrease prizes from the sweepstakes embrace a drive at Land Rover’s expertise centre, branded merchandise and extra it is the grand prize that’s really ‘out of this world’. One fortunate Land Rover proprietor will get an all-expenses paid journey to area aboard the Virgin Galactic spacecraft although the date of the area flight has not been revealed.

However, there’s a catch. The ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’ sweepstakes is simply relevant to authorized residents of the United States over the age of 18. People desirous to enter should both personal a Land Rover and register on the sweepstakes webpage (single entry) or place an order (you earn 50 entries) or purchase a Land Rover (you earn 100 entries) by June 20, 2022.

Virgin’s area flight lasts for a length of 90 minutes with the area ship briefly touching the sting of area to supply flyers a zero-G expertise earlier than re-entering the environment to land. Virgin Galactic has truly commenced providing tickets for manned area flights aboard its spacecraft with the full value of the reservation being an eye-watering $450,000 ( ₹ 3.44 crore approx).

0 Comments

The sweepstake winner can be introduced on August 15, 2022.

For the newest auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.