BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy Stuns Kento Momota, To Face Lakshya Sen In Round of 16 | Badminton News

HS Prannoy surprised second seed Kento Momota in straight video games to document a sensational win whereas reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen additionally sailed into the lads’s singles pre-quarterfinals of the World Championships in Tokyo on Wednesday. Unseeded Prannoy rose above expectations to close the door on crowd favorite and two-time former world champion Momota 21-17, 21-16 in a second spherical tie. Incidentally, it was Prannoy’s first win over Momota in eight matches. In their earlier clashes, the Indian received just one recreation in opposition to his higher-rated Japanese rival.

Earlier in he day, reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen sailed into the pre-quarterfinals with a straight recreation win over Spain’s Luis Penalver.

The younger Indian badminton ace Sen received his second spherical contest 21-17 21-10, taking 72 minutes to finish the formality.

Prannoy and Sen will face one another in an all-Indian final 16 conflict on Thursday.

However, final version’s runner-up Kidambi Srikanth crashed out of after a straight recreation defeat to world quantity 32 Zhao Jun Peng.

Srikanth went down in opposition to his Chinese counterpart 18-21, 17-21 in a match lasting solely 34 minutes.

The 29-year-old was out of kinds within the opening recreation because it took solely 12 minutes for Zhao to take a 1-0 lead within the match.

The Indian, already on the again foot, tried to up the ante within the second recreation and led 16-14 however too many unforced errors helped Zhao safe the victory.

The younger Indian badminton ace Sen received his second spherical contest 21-17 21-10, taking 72 minutes to finish the formality.

After trailing 3-4, the ninth seeded Sen grabbed a six-point result in be 13-7. The Indian continued to remain forward earlier than comfortably wrapping up the primary recreation.

Sen, a world championship bronze medallist, then maintained his stranglehold over the Spanish shuttler and received the second recreation by a much bigger margin.

In the second recreation, the primary six factors had been shared between the 2 gamers, however the 21-year-old Indian pulled forward driving on his superior play.

Enjoying an enormous nine-point lead at one stage of the second recreation, it was solely a matter of time earlier than Sen accomplished the job.

Earlier, the Indian males’s doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila moved to the pre-quarterfinals however Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy made a second spherical exit from the celebrated event.

The unseeded Arjun and Kapila upstaged eighth seeds and final version’s bronze medallists Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen of Denmark 21-17 21-16 of their second spherical match.

They will face Hee Yong Kai Terry and Loh Kean Hean of Singapore subsequent.

Ponnappa and Sikki, however, had been handed a 15-21 10-21 loss by prime seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China in 42 minutes.

Promoted

The different girls’s doubles pairing of Pooja Dandu and Sanjana Santosh’s additionally crashed out of the event, happening to 3rd seeds Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan of Korea 15-21 7-21.

The eighth seeded males’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy thrashed Guatemala’s Solis Jonathan and Anibal Marroquin 21-8 21-10 to storm into Round of 16, the place the duo will probably be up in opposition to Denmark’s Jeppe Bay and Lasse Molhede.