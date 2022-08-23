Sports
BWF Worlds: Saina Nehwal wins, gets a bye in second round, advances to PQFs | Badminton News – Times of India
Former world No.1 Saina Nehwal made it to the pre-quarterfinals of the BWF World Championships in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Saina, who received a silver and bronze on the Worlds, is simply two extra victories away from successful her third medal on the Worlds.
Saina downed Cheung Ngan Yi of Hong Kong 21-19, 21-9 in girls’s singles first spherical. Saina acquired a bye within the second spherical as her opponent Nozomi Okuhara pulled out within the final minute. The Japanese former world champion acquired a bye within the first spherical and by advantage of that Saina acquired a direct entry into the third spherical.
Saina will play the winner of the second spherical match between Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand and Yvonne Li of Germany on Thursday.
Teen shuttlers Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly made quick work of Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow of Malaysia 21-11, 21-13 within the girls’s singles first spherical. The Indian ladies have a tricky second spherical towards tenth seeded Malaysians Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan. The ladies misplaced thrice this yr towards the Malaysians and two instances on the just lately concluded Commonwealth Games.
Another Indian pair of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam eased previous Martina Corsini and Judith Mair of Italy 21-8, 21-14. They are additionally drawn up towards the formidable Korean pair of Kim So Yeong and Kong Hee Yong.
Seasoned campaigners Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy play high seeds Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan of China on Wednesday.
India suffered two losses in blended doubles. Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto misplaced their second spherical match to 14th seeds Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran of Thailand 14-21, 17-21 whereas Gregory Mairs and Jenny Moore of England knocked out Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan 21-10, 23-21 within the first spherical.
Results:
Women’s singles: Saina Nehwal bt Cheung Ngan Yi (Hkg) 21-19, 21-9
Women’s doubles (Rd I): Gayatri Gopichand Pullela/Treesa Jolly bt Low Yeen Yuan/Valeree Siow (Mas) 21-11, 21-13; Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam bt Martina Corsini/Judith Mair (Ita) 21-8, 21-14.
Men’s doubles (Rd I): Fabien Delrue/William Villeger (Fra) bt Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala 21-14, 21-18.
Mixed doubles (Rd I): Gregory Mairs/Jenny Moore (Eng) bt Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan 21-10, 23-21.
(Rd-II): 14-Supak Jomkoh/Supissara Paewsampran (Tha) bt Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto 21-14, 21-17
