Bybit moves global HQ to Dubai from Singapore | bybit, uae, dubai, singapore, virtual assets, cryptocurrency, regulation | FinanceAsia

Virtual property platform, Bybit, has introduced the relocation of its world headquarters from Singapore to Dubai, simply two weeks after the emirate approved a brand new Virtual Asset Regulation Law to formalise exercise within the sector and to make sure investor safety and transparency.

Additionally, Bybit has secured in-principle approval to conduct companies within the United Arab Emirates UAE.

Dubai’s new framework caters to each the regulatory readability advocated by the trade and investor safety, Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, advised FinanceAsia.

“The commitment of the regulators here in Dubai is what has drawn us to anchoring our presence here,” he…