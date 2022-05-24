Byfield mourns loss of beloved greenhouse worker in weekend crash

BYFIELD — The household of 47-year-old Susan Sforza Nico, a Byfield farm stand worker killed in a car accident last weekend, is asking the general public to indicate help by shopping for the flowers she grew.

Nico lived in Seabrook, New Hampshire.

“But her heart was here,” stated Ann Uppington, a longtime buyer. “The father and the grandfather were involved in farming and gardening, and she’s sort of taken on the mantle.”

Byfield is a tiny village within the small city of Newbury.

The Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center had just lately reopened for the spring and is beloved in the neighborhood.

Monday, repairs had been underway on the household farm stand, which is briefly closed. Police say an SUV inexplicably accelerated in reverse, ramming into the spot the place Nico was working across the checkout space.

“When you’re personally involved, and you know these people, it’s so very sad,” stated Stephen Denno, a longtime buyer who is aware of Nico’s household. “It’s just hard to believe, and to not see her in the store every day, it’s such a sad thing, such a freak accident. It’s just, it’s awful.”

Nico’s household posted a press release on social media, saying, “What would honor Susan and help us most is to sell the beautiful plants that Susan and Charlie cultivated and grew. Please help us by buying your plants here so that we can sell quickly and have our time to grieve and heal.”

The two others injured within the crash had been a 57-year-old man and an 8-year-old lady. They had been taken to the hospital.

The 70-year-old driver behind the wheel of the SUV isn’t dealing with prices at this level.