Byron Buxton Hits Twins’ 1000th Home Run At Target Field

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — During Sunday’s recreation towards the Cleveland Guardians, Byron Buxton hit the Twins’ a thousandth residence run at Target Field, the group stated.

Buxton’s fifth inning homer — his eleventh of the season — secured him a spot in Twins lore. The 999th residence run got here simply an inning earlier off of Gio Urshela’s bat.

The a thousandth homer gave the Twins a 3-1 lead over the Guardians.

Buxton has hit the sixth-most homers at Target Field with 40, in response to the Twins. Ahead of him are Trevor Plouffe (55), Max Kepler (64), Eddie Rosario (67), Miguel Sanó (76) and Brian Dozier (80).

In his profession, Buxton has hit 81 homers. His finest single season whole got here final yr, when he hit 19 homers in 61 video games.