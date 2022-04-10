Cabinet nod to distribution of fortified rice under govt schemes

The authorities at the moment introduced a three-phased implementation of

a scheme to distribute fortified rice beneath completely different meals

programmes run by the Centre, Trend stories citig The Tribune.

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur

stated a call on this regard was taken throughout a gathering of the

Union Cabinet, which met on Thursday beneath the chairmanship of PM

Narendra Modi.

“PM Modi had introduced on August 15, 2021, that the rice

distributed beneath varied schemes can be fortified,” stated

Thakur.

Later, the federal government stated the Cabinet Committee on Economic

Affairs had accorded its approval for the provision of fortified rice

all through the focused public distribution system (TPDS) beneath the

National Food Security Act (NFSA), Integrated Child Development

Services (ICDS), Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman-PM POSHAN and

different welfare schemes of the Government of India in all states and

union territories by 2024 in a phased method.

Sharing particulars of the programme throughout a press briefing, the

minister stated within the first section, fortified rice was being

distributed beneath the ICDS and PM POSHAN.

The Union Cabinet has given its nod to proceed with the Atal

Innovation Mission until March 2023. The govt stated the meant

targets beneath the scheme can be to determine 10,000 Atal

Tinkering Labs, 101 Atal Incubation Centres and supporting 200

startups through the Atal New India Challenges.