Cabinet nod to distribution of fortified rice under govt schemes
The authorities at the moment introduced a three-phased implementation of
a scheme to distribute fortified rice beneath completely different meals
programmes run by the Centre, Trend stories citig The Tribune.
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur
stated a call on this regard was taken throughout a gathering of the
Union Cabinet, which met on Thursday beneath the chairmanship of PM
Narendra Modi.
“PM Modi had introduced on August 15, 2021, that the rice
distributed beneath varied schemes can be fortified,” stated
Thakur.
Later, the federal government stated the Cabinet Committee on Economic
Affairs had accorded its approval for the provision of fortified rice
all through the focused public distribution system (TPDS) beneath the
National Food Security Act (NFSA), Integrated Child Development
Services (ICDS), Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman-PM POSHAN and
different welfare schemes of the Government of India in all states and
union territories by 2024 in a phased method.
Sharing particulars of the programme throughout a press briefing, the
minister stated within the first section, fortified rice was being
distributed beneath the ICDS and PM POSHAN.
The Union Cabinet has given its nod to proceed with the Atal
Innovation Mission until March 2023. The govt stated the meant
targets beneath the scheme can be to determine 10,000 Atal
Tinkering Labs, 101 Atal Incubation Centres and supporting 200
startups through the Atal New India Challenges.